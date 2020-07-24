From August 1, Himachal Pradesh Police to maintain separate register for crimes against women, children

chandigarh

Shimla: In view of the rising crimes against women and children in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Police will maintain a separate register of offenders who commit crimes against women and children in every police station of the state from August 1.

A standing order on the creation and maintenance of register number 26 at every police station was issued by state director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Thursday.

At present, 25 registers are maintained at every police station of the state.

In register number 26, crimes such as rape, unnatural sexual offence, molestation and indecent assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, obscene and indecent representation of women, sexual harassment like passing sexually coloured remarks/sexual gestures/words/ stalking/flashing, eve-teasing, cruelty against women, domestic violence, immoral trafficking of women and children, kidnapping or abduction of women for sexual offence, dowry death, child marriage, forced abortion, child pornography, cyber crime against women and children, abetment of suicide by woman on account of sexual offence and any other crime against women and children will be recorded.

Kundu said that the purpose of this order is to make investigation of sexual offences in the state a priority and ensure police action is swift, professional and transparent. To this end, a continuous monitoring of identified perpetrators is required.

Kundu said that crime data of the past few years reveals that crimes against women and cases under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been on the rise in the state. Though first information reports (FIRs) are registered and after completion of investigation chargesheets are filed in courts yet the conviction rate leaves much to be desired. Any delay or shortcomings in such investigation creates agitation, anxiety and unrest in the minds of people.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to maintain this register in the state for cases of sexual offence so that such cases and offenders of are under surveillance of police and are successfully persecuted, delivering justice to victims, he said.