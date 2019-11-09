From Ground Zero: Crackers welcome apex court verdict in Ayodhya

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:49 IST

As the five-member bench of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram temple at the till now dispute site in Ayodhya, Karsevakpuram here echoed with chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cadre celebrated the verdict by bursting crackers. Also, almost the entire Ayodhya echoed with bangs of crackers despite the government’s order and appeal of prominent political and religious leaders against celebrations or protests.

However, artisan Rajnikant, 55, who had been chiselling stone slabs at Karsevakpuram of the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala for the last 18 years, was not there to witness the moment when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rajnikant passed away about three months ago. On the verdict day, there was no activity at the karyashala.

At adjoining workshop of Karsevakpuram , headquarters of the VHP and the nerve centre of the Ram temple movement in the 1990s, there was no mob-frenzy, unlike the temple movement of the 1980s and 1990s.

The Ayodhya administration did not allow any kar sevak to assemble at Karsevakpuram. Only regular staff members and full-time members of the VHP were present there on Saturday.

“It is an irony that the Karsevakpuram is no more abuzz with karsevaks on the day when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram.

As the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya title suit became clear, tears rolled down from the eyes of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Nyas.

Watching live updates of the verdict at the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the all-powerful centre of saints of Ayodhya, Gopal Das thanked the court and Lord Ram for the favourable verdict.

“It is after Lord Ram’s willingness that the final verdict has come in his favour,” said Gopal Das.

“Now, we will start construction of Ram temple at the Lord’s birth place,” added Gopal Das.

Sharad Sharma said: “It is a victory of truth over deceit. Finally, truth has prevailed. After decades of ‘fight’, the court has accepted the fact that Ram temple existed at the site (disputed site).

Virendra Kumar, who is a full-time member of RSS and is stationed at the Karsevakpuram, said: “This is the happiest moment for crores of Hindus living in India and across the world.”

“Those who denied existence of Ram temple till date have now been silenced by the court’s verdict,” said Kumar, who ended his conversation with ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

Shiv Das, another full-time member of the RSS Karsevakpuram, expressed happiness.

Shiv Das said: “We all were confident that the court will rule in favour of Ram temple. Now, there must be no opposition to Ram temple and Muslims must readily accept the Supreme Court verdict.”

Rajeshwar Patel, 21, who was standing outside the Mani Ram Das Chhavi Peeth, celebrated the court verdict by lighting crackers along with his friends.

“Finally, the court has ruled in favour of Ram temple. Now, the government must ensure overall development of Ayodhya and generate jobs for locals,” said Patel.

Ramesh Yadav, 27, a native of Shastri Road area, expressed his pleasure over the court’s verdict by shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram.”

“Finally, court has paved way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. I am happy and sure that Ram temple will also bring development in Ayodhya,” said Yadav.