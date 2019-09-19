Fruit seller arrested for rape attempt on 2-year-old girl

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Noida: A 54-year-old fruit seller was arrested for trying to rape a 2.5-year-old girl in a village in Jarcha on Thursday. The suspect, Niyaz Razzak, was held after the child’s family members allegedly found him trying to molest the child. Razzak owns a fruit cart and lives with his family in Jarcha. He frequently visits the area where the child lives to sell fruits.

Arun Kumar, the in-charge of Jarcha police station, said the incident took place around 11am. Razzak was selling apples on his cart when he saw the infant playing outside her house, police said.

In her complaint, the child’s mother said, “He lured the child with an apple and took her to a secluded place. He touched her inappropriately and tried to rape her. I realised that my daughter was not around and I started looking for her. I heard her cry out and found her with the suspect.”

The mother raised the alarm and the locals gathered at the spot and nabbed the suspect. “Police reached the spot after the family called on the police helpline 100. The suspect was arrested and the child sent for a medical examination,” Kumar said.

Kumar said the child’s medical report confirmed injuries to her private parts. “The medical report suggested attempted rape,” he said.

Police have booked the suspect under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

