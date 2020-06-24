e-paper
Fruit seller in Navi Mumbai loses ₹2.75 lakh in suspected card cloning case

Fruit seller in Navi Mumbai loses ₹2.75 lakh in suspected card cloning case

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 02:21 IST
Farhan Shaikh
A 38-year-old trader from Koparkhairane lost ₹2.75 lakh in a suspected card cloning case. The incident happened last year but the case was filed only on June 19 after the trader approached the police.

The complainant, Anmol Shinde, is a Koparkhairane resident, who runs a fruit business at Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi. Last year in April, Shinde visited Pune. While he tried paying the farmers through net-banking, he realised that ₹2.75 lakh was missing from his account.

“I then returned to Navi Mumbai and went to my bank, where I discovered that the amount was withdrawn in 13 transactions from a Thane ATM on April 21. Most of the transactions were of ₹20,000,” Shinde stated in his complaint.

According to the police, the complainant filed a dispute form in the bank. The matter was taken up recently and the bank required a copy of the first information report (FIR) in the case, owing to which the complainant approached the police recently.

“It appears to be a case of card cloning where the money was withdrawn from an ATM using the trader’s cloned debit card. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against an unknown person for cheating,” said an officer from Koparkhairane police station.

