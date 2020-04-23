Fruits, multivitamins to keep Ludhiana cops healthy

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:24 IST

The police department on Thursday provided fruits, multivitamins, masks and hand sanitisers to cops on curfew duty to ensure they remain fit while carrying out their duties.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal met the personnel to motivate them to continue their good work while also taking care of their health.

The department had earlier provided them umbrellas and temporary sheds to save them from the scorching heat in the afternoon.

“I appeal to the people to stay at home to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was imposed almost a month ago and people have cooperated with us. I expect the same cooperation from them in future as well,” the police chief said.

“Through a survey, we have got to know that most people have adequate ration at their homes. And the police are providing the rest of them with groceries and other essential items,” Agrawal added.

‘OVER 1,500 COPS HAVE BEEN SCREENED’

Over 1,500 cops on duty have been screened and provided treatment in mobile medical units set up in the city, the police chief said, adding that around 4,000 personnel in city are on curfew duty and are ensuring the distribution of food items and other essential supplies.

“As per the orders of DGP Dinkar Gupta, no cop over the age of 55 or having a medical condition has been deployed on frontline operational duties,” Agrawal said.