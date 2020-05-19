G Noida: 12-yr-old boy dies while trying to make a swing

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:31 IST

A 12-year-old boy accidentally took his own life on Tuesday afternoon while playing in his house, which is under the jurisdiction of the Site 5 police. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

According to the police, the child’s family reported the incident around 1.45pm.

“A team rushed to the spot but by then the family had already brought down the body. Around 1.30pm, the boy had been playing in the house while the mother had gone to relieve herself and the father was out. They suspect that he stood on a storage box and threw his scarf around an iron bar jutting out of the roof to create a makeshift swing and accidentally suffocated himself,” Prabhar Dikshit, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said.

When the mother came back, she raised an alarm but the boy had died by then, the police said.

They don’t suspect any foul play so far. The parents are daily wage earners from Madhya Pradesh.

In another incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly took her own life on Tuesday morning in her home, which is under the jurisdiction of the Phase 3 police.

“Her husband is a vegetable vendor who had left the house early in the morning while the woman was home alone with their seven-year-old son. She sent him to a neighbour’s house around 9am. Her husband found her body around 1.30 pm, after which he informed us. She must have taken her life in that time,” Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said.

He said that the family has denied any financial or emotional trouble and the reason behind her death is still unknown as the police have not recovered a suicide note yet. The body has been sent for an autopsy after which it will be returned to the family.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 of ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 of Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).