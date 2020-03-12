G Noida firm director shoots partner dead during meeting, then kills self; another escapes firing

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:23 IST

The 65-year-old director of a cable firm in Greater Noida’s Chapraula industrial area was shot dead during a closed-door meeting at the company office allegedly by his fellow director who then killed himself on Thursday, the police said. Another director, who was in the room with them, managed to dodge the bullets and escape with minor injuries.

According to the police, Pradeep Aggrawal (55), a director of UP Telelinks Limited, shot Naresh Gupta (65) in the head from point blank range, killing him on the spot. Aggarwal then fired three shots at director Rakesh Kumar Jain ( 60), who dodged the bullets and escaped through the door.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central), said Aggarwal then put the revolver to his temple and pulled the trigger. Police found the licensed revolver and a live cartridge next to his body. Police said the man had loaded six bullets in his revolver and used five of them. The incident happened at the company’s office in Badalpur area, about 60 kilometres from Delhi, around 2.45pm.

Speaking to media persons from the hospital where he was admitted, Jain said, “The three of us were in Pradeep’s office room for a meeting. Pradeep killed Naresh and shot at me with his licensed gun. Pradeep had some issues with Naresh over some financial transactions.”

Aggarwal and Jain lived in Yojana Vihar while Gupta was a resident of Ashok Vihar, New Delhi.

Alok Singh, Noida police commissioner, who visited the spot, said, “The directors were discussing some financial issues. When matters escalated, one of them opened fire at the other two, before killing himself. We are investigating the matter from all angles.”

The company is located along GT Road in Chapraulla village. Nipendra Sharma, the company security guard, said there were about 50 workers at the firm at the time of shooting. “The employees heard the gunshots and rushed to Aggarwal’s office. We found the directors, Gupta and Aggarwal, on the floor bleeding. We then informed the police and the hospital nearby,” he said.

Naresh Mittal, director of Anand Hospital, said a resident doctor rushed to the Telelinks office after getting the emergency call. “The doctor declared Aggarwal and Gupta dead. Jain had some grazing wound to the scalp and was admitted to our hospital. Medical examination shows that he sustained some injury from a blunt object, and not a gunshot wound,” he said.

DCP Chander said, “The police investigation shows the three directors had some differences. We have seized some documents from the office which shows that they had a dispute over financial dealings amounting to ₹17 crore,” he said.

Police said the three were business partners for over three decades. Badalpur police said that they have not received any complaint till evening. UP Telelinks Limited manufactures wire harnesses, cable assemblies and battery operated vehicles. It was founded in 1984 and has manufacturing plants in Badalpur and Uttarakhand.