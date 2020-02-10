G Noida police register robbery case after 12 days

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:33 IST

Greater Noida: It took 12 days for the Greater Noida police to register an FIR in the case of a cab driver who was allegedly robbed of his valuables at gunpoint on January 28. While the cab driver has alleged laxity on part of the police, officers say the complaint itself was received a few days after the incident.

Days after the cab driver was allegedly robbed by two men, he said he saw pictures of the two suspects in newspapers who were arrested following an encounter on February 2, and approached the police to get his case registered.

The police told him that his FIR was not registered as he handed over his complaint to a police constable and gone to his hometown thereafter.

The cabbie alleged that on January 28, three armed men held him hostage in his cab after booking a ride and robbed him of his valuables.

The Sector Beta 2 police registered his case on February 9, after the two suspects were arrested in another case from the Noida Phase II area. The police said that the driver had left for his native place after the incident, and that he had reported the matter on February 5.

Victim Kamal Singh, from Hathras, drives a Swift Dzire car and is registered with a cab aggregator. On January 28 at 11.12pm, he got a booking online and accordingly reached for pick up at NRI Omaxe Mall in Greater Noida.

“They had booked the cab for Noida Sector 18. Just 10 minutes after we left, the occupants overpowered me at gunpoint and forced me to take the back seat. One of them started driving the car,” he said.

The victim added that midway they snatched his phone, ₹4,000 and a tab, but did not rob the vehicle. He alleged they threatened him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police. Singh claimed he visited a local police post and reported the matter, but no case was registered.

He then returned to his native village, he added.

Singh said that on February 5, he read in newspapers about the arrest of two of the suspects by the Noida Phase II police after an encounter.

“I identified the men by their photos as they were the same persons who had robbed me. I returned to Greater Noida and informed the police. They then took me to the prison complex to identify the suspects and I did so,” he said.

He said he remained unemployed during the period because the cab aggregator off-loaded him after the incident, as he was not able to get a copy of the FIR.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta 2 police station, said a case has been registered under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC.

“Singh had filed a complaint on February 5, not after the incident took place, as he claims. The matter initially appeared doubtful, as why he did not inform the police right after the incident. We will take the suspects on police remand and investigate the matter and also arrest the absconding suspects,” he said.

On the other hand, Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the probe shows the cab driver had handed over his complaint copy to a constable and left for his hometown.

“He was not available for questioning and this led to a delay in registering an FIR by the local police. As soon as it came to our knowledge, we directed officers to register an FIR and investigate the matter,” he said.