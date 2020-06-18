e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GADVASU issues advisory to prevent degradation of milk

GADVASU issues advisory to prevent degradation of milk

Experts say that dairy owners and milk handlers must be ready for better handling of milk so that best quality can be provided to the consumers

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Thursday issued an advisory for dairy farmers to prevent the degradation of milk during the summer and rainy season.

Dr Amandeep Sharma of College of Dairy Science and Technology, said, “To prevent the degradation of milk quality during the summers and rainy days, the dairy owners and milk handlers must keep themselves ready for better handling of milk so that best quality can be provided to the consumers. A veterinary doctor should be consulted immediately if the animal shows any symptom of some disease.”

He added that personal hygiene of the person handling the animal should be maintained. The milking area should be properly cleaned. The udder and teats of the animal should be properly washed before milking. The utensils or milking machine should be properly washed before milking. The after-milking guidelines of the doctor should be followed. The milk storage vat/utensil must be washed thoroughly. Use only hot water to wash the milking equipment. The milk must be chilled immediately after the milking and the persons involved in milking must wash their hands thoroughly.

Dr Sharma also advised that a person having communicable diseases must not milk the animal. Do not keep the milk at room temperature and do not use any steriliser to wash the milking equipment. Do not follow any animal health-related advice of any person other than the veterinary doctor.

top news
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In