e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Gandhi set up Lucknow’s Chutki Bhandar Girls College as tribute to women

education Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:22 IST
Anupam Srivastava
Anupam Srivastava
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Chutki Bhandar Girls Inter College in Hussainganj area of Lucknow
Chutki Bhandar Girls Inter College in Hussainganj area of Lucknow(Dheeraj Dhawan)
         

LUCKNOW The Chutki Bhandar Girls Inter College in Hussainganj here was set up by Mahatma Gandhi in 1921 as a tribute to women power. And the story behind its establishment is an interesting chapter in history.

According to a book written by noted Gandhian Ramnath Suman “Uttar Pradesh Mein Gandhi’, published in 1969, Gandhi called on the women of the area to take out a little bit of flour (before starting cooking for their families), for the freedom fighters and revolutionaries who often had to stay hungry,” said head of history department, Navyug Girls Degree College, Shobha Mishra.

She added, “The freedom fighters used to go without food for days in the absence of money and edible items. During his visit in October 1920 Gandhi gave a call to women of the area to started giving a little flour for the freedom fighters that was collected from every house by some volunteers and deposited at a given place. The bank of flour was called Tilak-Swaraj fund. Within a few months the amount of flour became so huge that the volunteers decided to sell the excess amount and by doing that they collected Rs 64.25, which was a huge amount those days.”

Hindustantimes

The volunteers then asked Gandhi how to utilise the money, on which he said, “Because the money has came from the contribution of women, it depicts the power of women in society. So it’s our duty to spend this money for the betterment of women. Hence, there is no harm in setting up a girls school.”

So on the day of Nag Panchami, Chutki Bhandar School was set up for girls. This school is now a full-fledged inter college, in which more than 900 girl students are getting education in various subjects.

The school also has a library of 213 books, some of them are on Mahatma Gandhi.

Noted historian Yogesh Praveen said, “In Lucknow, Mahatma Gandhi experimented a lot, like the call of sharing flour before making meals. From this he learned that people were ready to share whatever they have for the sake of freedom from British.”

According to Praveen, Gandhi also saw that Lucknow was truly a cosmopolitan city where Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Bengalis, Maharashtrians etc. used to live in large number without any trouble. “It was here he said that Hindi spoken in Lucknow cannot be Sanskritised and Hindi or Arabic Urdu is perfect Hindustani,” Praveen said.

He said Gandhi met Nehru for the first time in Lucknow during the Congress conclave on December 26, 1916 and from here the process to change India’s destiny began.

BOX

GANDHI VISITS TO LUCKNOW

December 26, 1916

March 11, 1919

October 15, 1920

February 26, 1921

August 8, 1921

October 17, 1925

October 27, 1929

December 31, 1931

July 25, 1934

March 28 to April 12, 1936.

 

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:09 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News