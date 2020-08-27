Gang of online fraudsters busted, 4 held from Delhi

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:43 IST

Gurdaspur Police have busted an eight-member gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four of its members from Delhi on Thursday.

Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said, “We received a complaint from Kiranpreet Khakh, of Ranjit Bagh locality of Dinanagar, on August 5. She claimed she was tricked into providing detailed information about herself, on the pretext of a job, leading to fraudulent withdrawal from her bank account.” He added that she had uploaded her biodata on an employment portal, after which she received phone calls from two different phone numbers.

“The speakers told her they had checked her biodata and the process to recruit her is on. They sent her a link of an online form on WhatsApp, which she filled out giving her complete information. Then she received an One-Time Password (OTP) that she conveyed to those who called her, after they demanded it. Within minutes, her bank account was debited of Rs 5 lakh and transferred to other accounts,” he said.

On her complaint, a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 of the IT Act at the Dinangar police station. On the basis of the details of the bank accounts to which the money was transferred, police chalked out a plan. A team went to Delhi to execute the arrests.

Those arrested are Pardeep Kumar, Jeetu, Neeraj Sharma and Jai Parkash. “Those arrested are part of a gang that has Asees Mittal and Manish Kumar as kingpins. Under the garb of running a money transfer firm, they were duping people. Manish forged documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter card, driving license etc. By zeroing in on mobile numbers, they collected their details on the pretext of fulfilling their requirement. After they had the bank account details etc, they transferred the money, in a very clever manner,” Sohal added.

The items recovered from those arrested are a scanner, a camera, a DVR box, 37 swipe machines of banks and seven fake Aadhaar cards.