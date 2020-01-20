e-paper
Gang of petrol pump robbers busted, four held

Gang of petrol pump robbers busted, four held

Addressing the press conference, superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said that accused had recently looted ₹17, 000 at gunpoint from the employees of the petrol pump in Bhogpur area.

Jan 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

  The rural police on Monday busted a gang of robbers and arrested four persons with a pistol here.

Accused have been identified as Pritpal Singh of village Kandhala Guru; Amanpreet Singh of village Ghorawahi; Jasjit Singh and Jasvir Singh of Village Garhi Bakhsha here.

Addressing the press conference, superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said that accused had recently looted ₹17, 000 at gunpoint from the employees of the petrol pump in Bhogpur area.

Acting on a a tip-off that gang was planning to loot a petrol pump again, a special checking point led by Jarnail Singh, SHO PS Bhogpur along with a police party, was present at Tandi bus stand on Bhogpur-Bholath Road and stopped a Swift car for checking.

During the checking, the team recovered one pistol 7.65 mm, one toy pistol from their possession. The accused confessed of being involved in various cases of robbery and loot.

The gang had had looted ₹28,000/and mobile phone at Sekhri petrol pump, Kartarpur; ₹3,000 at Hazara petrol pump, ₹6,900 from a liquor vend at Talwara-Hoshiarpur road in October last year. The gang had also opened fire at a liquor vend in village Alampur, Hoshiarpur, and looted ₹1,700 and robbed ₹22,000 from a petrol pump in Hoshiarpur. In December last year, the gang looted ₹38,000 from Khadiala Sainian petrol pump and this year ₹13, 000 from a petrol pump at village Kangmai Raj in Hoshiarpur district, said SP.

