Gang of robbers busted in Ludhiana, 600 sweatshirts, 511 jackets recovered

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:55 IST

The CIA Staff-2 of Ludhiana claim to have busted a gang of robbers that stole stocks from factories after holding their employees captive.

With the arrest of five members of the gang on Saturday night, police have recovered 600 sweatshirts, 511 jackets, a pickup truck and sharp-edged weapons.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Javed, Shoib, Sonu, Salim and Mohammad Mubarak. Their accomplices, Mohsin, Shahrukh, Hussain, Babar and Sohail, managed to escape during the police raid.

ASI Mohinderpal Singh said the gang members were arrested from a vacant plot on Seeda Road while they were planning another robbery. While five of the gang members were nabbed, five others managed to escape taking advantage of the dark.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they used to rob material from factories after restraining their employees. They then sold the booty in other states. The clothes recovered from them were stolen from a hosiery factory a few days ago, the ASI said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code. More information is expected from the accused during questioning. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining gang members.