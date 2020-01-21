Gang of thieves busted, six land in police net in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:10 IST

The Salem Tabri police busted a gang of thieves with arrest of six of its members on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The police said that the accused were hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery when they were nabbed from an isolated place near Maharaja Ranjit Singh war museum near Jalandhar bypass.

The police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles, one three-wheeler and 10 mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky alias Ghora of Khajur Chowk of Salem Tabri; Vishal Bhandhari of Jassiyan road; Sahil Kathuria of Sarup Nagar in Salem Tabri; Jatinder Kumar alias Rohit of Aman Nagar; Raj Kumar Bachi, also from Sarup Nagar in Salem Tabri and Anil Kumar alias Chohat of New Aman Nagar.

Sahil is said to be the kingpin of the gang.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said the Salem Tabri police arrested the accused following a tip-off.

The accused had recently come out on bail, he said, adding that they wasted no time in bouncing back and indulging in thefts.

“The accused had robbed a labourer, Raj Kumar, of ₹3,000 and mobile phone. Five days after the crime, they again targeted another labourer and took away his mobile phone,” the ADCP said.

“Apart from snatching, the accused were also involved in vehicle-lifting. They had stolen a three-wheeler as well. They used to board passengers from railway station and bus stand and rob them after taking them to isolated places,” he added.

The ADCP said the accused were addicts and used to commit crime in order to meet their need of drugs.

“They are already facing trials in criminal cases including theft, snatching, burglary and liquor smuggling,” he added.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

We are expecting to extract more important information from them during questioning, the ADCP said.