Gang using fake documents to secure bail for criminals busted in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:05 IST

One held, seven booked, including five women; used to deposit fake surety bonds; probe on to identify other members

A gang active in the district court complex that had been helping people involved in criminal cases secure bail by using fake documents has been busted.

The Division Number 5 police have arrested a woman for helping a criminal — against whom first information report (FIR) was registered for multiple offences — get out on bail.

The police have also booked seven other members of the gang, including five women, who are absconding.

A probe has also been launched to identify other members active in the business.

The arrested woman has been identified as Manjit Kaur, a resident of Lakhowal village.

Those yet to be arrested are Sham Lal of Bal Singh Nagar; Veena of Dugri; Suman Devi of Millar Gunj; Tajinder Singh of Lohara village; Bhagwan Kaur of Mullanpur Dakha; Rupinder Kaur of Lalton Kalan and Swarn Kaur of Lalton Kalan.

The accused had been using fake documents to secure bail for criminals, the police said.

It was found in the investigation that while Sham Lal had deposited surety bonds for one Gurbachan Singh for his bail, Manjit Kaur did the same for Amrik Singh.

The matter came to light when judicial magistrate Rajbir Kaur found that the documents submitted for bail were forged.

It was then she ordered registration of an FIR against the accused.

FEE DEPENDED ON SERIOUSNESS OF CASE

As per the sources, the gang used to charge anything between ₹5,000 and 25,000 depending on ‘seriousness’ of the case to help criminals secure bail.

After availing bail, the criminals used to elude the police and refrain from appearing in court hearings. The cops were also facing problems to trace them.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR against the gang members has been registered under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security and will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused, he added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:04 IST