Gangster, four aides land in net, illegal weapons seized

Hyundai i-20 car also recovered; accused were planning to rob a petrol pump

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana.(harsimar pal singh/ht)
         

Police arrested a gangster and his four accomplices with an illegal weapon and ammunition from Jodhewal on Sunday late.

The police have recovered a 32-bore pistol with 12 live cartridges, two magazines, a toy pistol, an iron rod, a sharp-edged weapon and an Hyundai i-20 car from the accused.

Police said the gangster, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa, 27, of Noorwala Road, and his aides Rakesh Kumar, 27, of Grewal Colony; Naresh, 25, of New Basant Vihar; Kulwinder Singh, 27, of Moga; and Harwinder Singh, 55, of Muktsar, were planning to rob a petrol pump.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said, “Jaspreet is the kingpin of the gang that he had formed in 2014, and has been facing trial in 20 cases of attempt to murder, assault and possessing illegal weapons.”

Dhindsa said Jaspreet was out on bail since 2018 and was skipping hearing of the cases. “The procedure for declaring Jaspreet a proclaimed offender was also initiated,” he said, adding that Kulwinder, Jasprret’s cousin, had nine criminal cases
against him, and Rakesh and Naresh six and seven cases, respectively.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, detective) Mandeep Singh said, “Jaspreet belongs to a well-off family. His wife and son are US residents.”

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

