e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala

Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala

The four had kidnapped two brothers at gunpoint and extorted ₹5 lakh from them

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Gangster Randeep Singh alias Rana, who was out on parole due to the Covid outbreak, was arrested with three aides in a kidnapping case registered at Ambala Cantonment police station on May 9.

His aides have been identified as Rajat alias Janu and Ankit Pandey, of Kachha Bazaar and Gaurav, a resident of Babiyal in Ambala Cantt.

Sharing details, superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “Rana, a notorious criminal serving a life sentence, with dozens of heinous criminal cases registered against him, carried out the kidnapping. He was out on special parole from Central Jail in Ambala.”

In his complaint on May 9, Satyam Sood, a resident of Ahluwalia Building in Ambala Cantt, had told the police that Rana, Gaurav, Rajat and Ankit Pandey had kidnapped him and his brother at gunpoint, thrashed them and threatened to kill them. As per the complaint, the accused had extorted ₹5 lakh from them, handed over by Satyam’s friend, before releasing them.

“Given the gravity of the situation, the case was handed over to the detective staff. All the accused were arrested on Sunday and presented before a court on Monday. Rana was sent to two-day police remand while others were sent to judicial custody,” Jorwal said.

A case was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 387 (death threat for extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act.

top news
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In