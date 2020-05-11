Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:20 IST

Gangster Randeep Singh alias Rana, who was out on parole due to the Covid outbreak, was arrested with three aides in a kidnapping case registered at Ambala Cantonment police station on May 9.

His aides have been identified as Rajat alias Janu and Ankit Pandey, of Kachha Bazaar and Gaurav, a resident of Babiyal in Ambala Cantt.

Sharing details, superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “Rana, a notorious criminal serving a life sentence, with dozens of heinous criminal cases registered against him, carried out the kidnapping. He was out on special parole from Central Jail in Ambala.”

In his complaint on May 9, Satyam Sood, a resident of Ahluwalia Building in Ambala Cantt, had told the police that Rana, Gaurav, Rajat and Ankit Pandey had kidnapped him and his brother at gunpoint, thrashed them and threatened to kill them. As per the complaint, the accused had extorted ₹5 lakh from them, handed over by Satyam’s friend, before releasing them.

“Given the gravity of the situation, the case was handed over to the detective staff. All the accused were arrested on Sunday and presented before a court on Monday. Rana was sent to two-day police remand while others were sent to judicial custody,” Jorwal said.

A case was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 387 (death threat for extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act.