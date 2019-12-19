Gangster Shiva Bhatti among 5 arrested for series of crime

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:49 IST

Notorious gangster Shiva Bhatti and four of his gang members were arrested on Thursday for executing robberies and snatchings in the city.

The police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol, a .315 bore countrymade pistol and sharp-edged weapons from the possession of the accused.

The arrested members of Shiva Bhatti gang have been identified as Praveen Kumar alias Kaali and Honey Kumar, both from Railway Colony Number 8, Gurjit Singh of Mansoora village and Vishal from Bihar, who were presently residing in a shanty here.

Additional deputy commissioner of police-1 (ADCP-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said Shiva Bhatti was a notorious criminal and kingpin of this gang.

“Shiva Bhatti was involved in the Daresi shoot-out on December 8 wherein a tavern owner’s son, Goru, had received bullet injuries. The episode was a result of an old rivalry. Bhatti had managed to escape from the spot. Since then, assistant commissioner of police Waryam Singh had been investigating the case and he got a tip-off about Bhatti who had gathered with other members of his gang at Old Lodhi Fort to hatch a conspiracy. The team conducted a raid and arrested Bhatti and four others along with weapons,” the cop said.

He added that the police have recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges from Bhatti’s possession.

“It’s the same weapon which was used to fire on Goru on December 8. A .315 bore countrymade pistol along with four live cartridges were recovered from Praveen Kumar, while one sharp-edged weapon was recovered each from other three accused,” the ADCP said.

The accused had purchased the weapons from Uttar Pradesh.

“The .32 bore pistol was bought for ₹30,000, while the other pistol had cost them ₹2,000,” he added.

‘Struck 14 times within 10 days’

After attacking Goru in Daresi, Bhatti had fled to Ferozepur to evade arrest, the ADCP said.

“There, he executed at least 14 snatchings and loots,” he added.

ADCP Sikand said since 2016, more than 13 cases have been registered against Shiva Bhatti at different police stations of the city.

He has been declared a proclaimed offender in two of them.

“Bhatti had formed this gang within the jail. Whenever he used to come out on bail, he would add new members to his gang and commit crimes. He had last come out on bail around six months ago,” he added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Division Number 4 police station.

The accused were produced in a court on Thursday and sent to two-day police custody.

“One of the gang members, Aman Parcha, is still at large and a search operation is on to arrest him,” Sikand said.