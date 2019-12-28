e-paper
Gangster threatens Majithia on FB

Gangster threatens Majithia on FB

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
A resident of Poohla village in Bathinda has come on police radar for his alleged post on Facebook threatening SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia for his alleged remarks against gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Jaspreet Singh, who has a Facebook account with name Jass Poohla Wala, posted on his page on December 25 that Majithia has taken big risk by commenting against Bhagwanpuria. Jaspreet has a photo of slain gangster Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan, alias Sukha Kahlon, as his profile picture and identifies himself as a member of his gang.

Nathana station house officer Darshan Singh said they have written to the cyber cell of the police. He said that no case has been registered yet.

Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh said that the matter is being investigated.

