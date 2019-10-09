Gangsters held in Jandiala sent to 2-day STF remand

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:16 IST

A Mohali court on Wednesday sent three accused arrested at Jandiala village of Amritsar district with arms and ammunition last week to two-day anti-drug special task force (STF) remand.

Gangsters, Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukha, Bhupinder Singh and Rajpal Singh were arrested after a brief encounter at a dhaba on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway in Jandiala of Amritsar district on October 1.

The STF told the court that after interrogation of the accused, it recovered 385 grams of heroin, 21 live cartridges and a mobile SIM card of international number. The STF is also probing the role of gangster Harry Chatha in this case and will soon name him as an accused in the case.

At the time of the arrest, the STF seized five Kalashnikov (AK series) rifles, three pistols and cartridges from the accused.

While Sukhraj and Bhupinder are history-sheeters, Rajpal has no criminal record.

Officials said the three were to receive a cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, 10 magazines and an Australia-made Glock pistol, that the STF and the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation recovered from fields across the fence in Mamdot village of Ferozepur sector at the India-Pakistan border on September 24.

A case was registered against the three under Sections 21-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the STF’s Mohali police station.

