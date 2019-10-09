e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Gangsters held in Jandiala sent to 2-day STF remand

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A Mohali court on Wednesday sent three accused arrested at Jandiala village of Amritsar district with arms and ammunition last week to two-day anti-drug special task force (STF) remand.

Gangsters, Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukha, Bhupinder Singh and Rajpal Singh were arrested after a brief encounter at a dhaba on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway in Jandiala of Amritsar district on October 1.

The STF told the court that after interrogation of the accused, it recovered 385 grams of heroin, 21 live cartridges and a mobile SIM card of international number. The STF is also probing the role of gangster Harry Chatha in this case and will soon name him as an accused in the case.

At the time of the arrest, the STF seized five Kalashnikov (AK series) rifles, three pistols and cartridges from the accused.

While Sukhraj and Bhupinder are history-sheeters, Rajpal has no criminal record.

Officials said the three were to receive a cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, 10 magazines and an Australia-made Glock pistol, that the STF and the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation recovered from fields across the fence in Mamdot village of Ferozepur sector at the India-Pakistan border on September 24.

A case was registered against the three under Sections 21-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the STF’s Mohali police station.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:16 IST

top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities