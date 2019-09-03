Ganpati festival: Police action against 92 people after combing operations

cities

Pune The police conducted combing operations in various parts of the city as part of the ongoing Ganpati festival and took action against at least 92 people. The action began on Monday and continued through the late hours of Tuesday, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

On Monday, 28 people with previous record were held by Unit 1 officials after checking 48 people on police radar for their criminal history. Similarly, Unit 2 held eight people after checking 18 on their radar. Unit 3 officials held 11 people after checking 21 people on police record. Unit 4 officials held 16 people after checking 21 on their radar. Similarly, Unit 5 officials held eight after checking 20 of their past crime records.

Additionally, the Anti-Narcotic Cell held 15 people after checking 20 people on their watch list. One person on the run in a case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca ) was also held by the Anti-Narcotic Cell officials.

The Social Security Cell conducted searches at 19 lodges and booked authorities of five lodges under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code for not maintaining registers of their guests. The five lodges include Nidhi Lodge in Hadapsar, Ashwini Lodge in Katraj, New Royal Lodge, Hotel Raj Palace, and Hotel Garva, all in Kondhwa, according to a statement issued by DCP Singh.

