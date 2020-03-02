Garment trader shot at, robbed of ₹50,000 near Cheema Chowk

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:41 IST

A readymade garment trader was shot at and robbed of ₹50,000 cash on RK road near Cheema Chowk on late Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Mohinder Singh, 52, who owns a readymade garment shop near Neem Wala Chowk, was returning home after collecting the money from some shopkeepers when two motorcycle-borne men intercepted him.

The accused tried to snatch his cash bag but when he resisted, the accused pumped two bullets into his body.

The victim sustained bullet injuries on his chest and right side of the stomach.

After the attack, the victim reportedly drove for 5km to reach home after which his family members rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

His condition is stated to be critical.

ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case said that the accused fired two bullets, which hit the victim. “After the miscreants left the place, the victim managed to drive home,” he said. On being informed, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Waryam Singh reached the spot and initiated investigation.

INSIDE HAND?

The ASI added that they suspect an inside hand in the job. “Mohinder used to collect his payment from the market on Sundays. The miscreants seem to have been aware of his routine which is why they targeted him when he was returning after collecting cash,” the ASI said.

The ASI further added that police are questioning those shopkeepers from whom Mohinder had collected money. The victim is not in a condition to record his statement.

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case under Section of 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the area.

PREVIOUS CASE

On January 11, two motorcycle-borne miscreants had attempted to snatch a bag containing ₹1.61 lakh cash from a liquor company employee, but failed.

The case remains unsolved.