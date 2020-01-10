Gaurav Chandel murder: IG, divisional Commissioner meet family

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:20 IST

With the Noida Police not anywhere close to solving the Gaurav Chandel murder case, the inspector general and the divisional commissioner (Meerut) met Chandel’s family on Friday and assured them of swift action.

Gaurav Chandel was allegedly murdered on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when he was on his way home to Gaur City. He was coming back from Gurugram where he worked as a regional manager with a private health care firm. He had spoken to his wife, Preeti Chandel, at 10.22pm and had told her that he was near the Parthla roundabout, his family said.

Gaurav was missing for more than five hours and his body was found around 4.15am on the service lane between Parthla and the Hindon bridge. His locations were traced under the Phase 3 and Bisrakh police jurisdiction.

The victim had received head injuries and the autopsy later revealed that he had been shot twice on the back of his head.

His family members and relatives had also carried out a candle light march on Thursday evening to demand swift action from the police and to highlight the lack of CCTV cameras and streetlights in the area.

IG (Meerut range), Alok Singh, and divisional commissioner, Anita C Meshram, visited Chandel’s family on Friday apart from visiting the crime scene and the Phase 3 police station.

“We met the family and discussed the whole incident in detail including their interaction with the police. They shared a lot of information. Action will be taken against those first responders who were negligent in the dereliction of their duties. Four specialized teams are also working on the case. We have roped in the special task force (STF) as well. We will try to work out the case as soon as possible,” Singh told the media.

The family is also worried about its future as Gaurav was the sole earning member. Singh said it is a case of carjacking and they will know more details once the perpetrators are caught. All angles are being explored, said the IG.

He also said the department is working on ensuring good people to police ratio for expanding cities adding that work on new police stations is underway.

The divisional commissioner said that work is also being done to address the problem of lack of streetlights.

“We will bring to the administration’s notice the family’s concern over their financial security. We will also take up the issue of the lighting with the authority. It’s a developing area and the authority does work on it, but we will address this concern more seriously,” Meshram said.

Meanwhile, police said they have scanned footage from more than 15 spots.

“Two more PCRs have been appointed to the Gaur City area. We have a few substantial leads and are working on them,” said superintendent of police (city), Ankur Aggarwal who also handles the additional charge of senior superintendent of police.

Police officials also said that multiple suspicious characters have been questioned in the case and the informant network is completely active.

Chandel’s family is, however, disappointed with no developments in the case.

“Senior officials have been meeting us since Day One. Yesterday, even a tehsildar visited with multiple forms that we signed. But we will not be satisfied until at least the car is found as we might get more information then,” Shalini Chandel, Gaurav’s sister, said.

She added that many questions still remain unanswered.

“Why did he stop the car? Who stopped him and how? They are so many gaps, and until the police nab the perpetrators, we will not have any closure,” she said.