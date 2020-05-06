GB Nagar admin allows domestic helps, plumbers, electricians to resume work

cities

Relaxing a few more lockdown restrictions, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Tuesday allowed self-employed persons, including domestic helps, plumbers, electricians and washer men, to resume their work with strict social distancing norms. Such people will not need any pass for their intra-district movement, officials said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that entry of domestic helps/maids, plumbers, electricians, AC repair professionals and washer men to residential societies and high-rises are no more restricted. “They do not need any pass for their movement within the district. Their identity cards will be their passes at any checkpoint. However, they will always follow the social distancing norms of Covid-19,” he said.

However, barber shops will remain closed till further orders, the officials said.

The DM further said that offices of private firms, including IT and IT-enabled services companies, and data and call centres in the district have been granted permission to resume operations. Besides, cold storage, warehousing, and private security services can also start their operations.

“But, their work strength must not be over 33% in any case. The employees of these offices also do not need any passes and they have been asked to follow social distancing strictly in their respective offices. The employees of the private companies, who are residing in neighbouring states like Delhi and Haryana, will be allowed to enter GB Nagar district during the lockdown,” Suhas told HT.

The district administration on Tuesday issued a detailed guideline regarding the opening of offices and services during the ongoing lockdown.

About the government offices in the district, the DM said that they have been permitted to function as per the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard.

“All government offices shall function with senior officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending up to 33% as per requirement. Besides, services related to defence and security, fire, and disaster management shall function without any restrictions. The identity cards issued by their departments will serve as the passes for these government employees,” he said.

Besides, offices of National Informatics Centre (NIC), customs, Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) can also be opened.

The DM said that in rural areas, all shops, without distinction to the nature of goods, are allowed to open, except those in shopping malls. “In urban areas, all stand alone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open,” he said.

The officials said that the standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by MHA will continue to operate. “We will strictly follow the SOPs in release of quarantine persons, movement of stranded labourers within state and movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons by road and rail,” the DM added.