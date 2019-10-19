GB Nagar admin tells sellers to apply for green cracker permits

cities

Noida: The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar is encouraging traders and shopkeepers to come forward and apply for licences to sell green crackers (low emission crackers). In order to keep a check on pollution in the district, administration is focusing on ensuring that people don’t burst conventional firecrackers this Diwali (October 27).

The city magistrate has informed that 115 companies have got the licence from the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation to manufacture green crackers. Of the 115, 28 are based in Delhi-NCR.

The administration is spreading awareness on the importance of having a licence to sell green crackers through various social media platforms. Companies selling green crackers to vendors will be providing barcodes to ensure that only green crackers are sold to the public.

“For now, our main focus is to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold in the market. People who are interested in selling green firecrackers can approach the administration for a licence. People who are interested in buying green crackers can take some effort to buy them from Delhi-NCR areas,” Shailendra Mishra, City magistrate, Noida, said.

Mishra has said strict legal action will be taken against those selling and using polluting firecrackers.

People who burst banned firecrackers will be booked under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and FIRs against sellers will be registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Under Section 151 of the CrPc, a person can be arrested and released on a surety bond of ₹50,000. The maximum punishment under Section 188 of the IPC is a jail term of up to one month and a fine of ₹100.

Following the ban on firecrackers, this year’s Dussehra celebrations were much cleaner than the last two years across Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

