GDA focuses on small housing schemes, plans 150-flat project at Nehru Nagar

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:01 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is turning its focus to small residential schemes and has decided that it will construct a group housing project over a 9,445-square metre-plot, which is currently used as godown, in its Nehru Nagar residential scheme.

GDA officials said a group housing comprising around 150 flats can be constructed over the area of the godown, which has gone out of use and can be put to residential use.

Nehru Nagar, which was developed in three phases in 197,7 is a medium residential density area.

“We have prepared a proposal for conversion of land use of the area from godown/store to residential. The proposal will be put before the GDA board on September 27. After the approval, a group housing project will be planned at the site. Instead of developing a bigger scheme, it will be more feasible to develop small group housing schemes,” said Kanchan Verma, the authority’s vice-chairperson.

“We are already putting up a proposal to reduce contingency and administrative charges which will lower the cost of the flats. In our Chandrashila scheme, the proposal will bring the down per unit cost of flats by around ₹9-11 lakh. This way, we think smaller scheme will also become popular,” she added.

The authority’s Chandrashila housing scheme near Lohiya Nagar comprises 120 flats and got completed recently. The other schemes which the authority has taken up are Madhuban Bapudham, over 1,231 hectares and Indirapuram, spread nearly 1,200 acres.

The area near Nehru Nagar Cricket Stadium was spread over 11,500 square metres, of which around 1,285 square metres was given for the construction of an electricity substation. The area is located next to 18 metre roads on two sides.

“The proposal for the land use conversion will be taken to the GDA board and will become applicable once approved. There is no need to send the land use conversion proposal to the state administration for further approvals,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect and town planner.

The authority’s proposal cites an October 1998 government order which states that changes in the planned layout can be taken up by authorities without any changes to the zonal or master plan.

