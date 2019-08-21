GDA pays ₹16.5 crore for land purchase meant for waste to energy plant at Galand

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:41 IST

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has deposited an amount of about ₹16.5 crore with the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for the purchase of land meant constructing a waste-to-energy plant at Galand. The corporation, at present, possesses about 18 acres of the requisite 35 acres and these funds will be used to purchase the remaining land, authority officials said.

Over the past few months, the GDA officials have been deliberating with the farmers at Galand and have finally managed to fix a price for purchasing land for the waste-to-energy plant. Recently, a committee of officers, part of deciding the rate of purchase, has decided the final rate at ₹2,550 per square metre. The area of Galand falls under the jurisdiction of the Hapur district.

“We have transferred the money to the corporation after the rates were decided and farmers submitted their consent before the district magistrate of Hapur. The amount of ₹16.5 crore also includes the amount which is to be paid as stamp duty on the registry of land in favour of the corporation,” Kanchan Verma, the authority’s vice-chairperson, said.

“On our part, we have completed the required formalities which were assigned to the GDA. Now the corporation will take up the registry of the land and get the land transferred in its name. We expect that the purchase and registry will be possible within one more week. A Netherlands company has already been assigned the work of construction of the plant by the UP government,” she added.

The Ghaziabad city generates about 850 metric tonnes of solid waste daily and has no facility at present for the scientific disposal of the daily generation of solid waste. The NGT-appointed UP solid waste monitoring committee in January had banned the dumping of solid waste at the Pratap Vihar site and later recommended a penalty against the municipal corporation after a site inspection in June.

“The site at Galand also includes five acres of land that are earmarked to dump waste from Indirapuram. The waste is presently dumped at a temporary site in Shakti Khand and the waste will be taken to Galand once the land is purchased,” Verma added.

