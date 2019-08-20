GDA plans to develop ‘model roads’ leading to major localities

cities

The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday said that they intend to develop one road each in a few localities as a ‘model road’ and plan to develop colonies that are still maintained by the authority.

The officials of the engineering department of the authority said that the colonies where model roads will be made are Indirapuram, Indraprastha, Koyal Enclave, Madhuban Bapudham and Swarn Jayanti Puram. They added that they are planning to develop the main roads leading to each of the colonies as a ‘model road’.

“As part of the concept, we have planned to beautify the selected road with greenery, add streetlights to it as well as properly developed central verges, besides the provision for walkability for pedestrians. Such roads will give a facelift to the respective areas,” VN Singh, the authority’s chief engineer, said.

For Indirapuram, which is still maintained by the authority, the officials have proposed the main CISF Road to be developed as the model road. The road runs from Kanawani and ends at NH-9.

Recently the UP Jal Nigam proposed a plan to lay a conduit about 2.5km long to carry treated water from three sewage treatment plants. The agency has planned that the conduit be laid below the CISF Road and taken to the river Hindon.

“In case the Jal Nigam proposes trenchless digging, then we will develop the CISF Road as a model road. Otherwise we will develop the other road outside Shipra Sun City that connects to Kala Patthar Road. The main roads of the other colonies will be developed as well,” Singh added.

Recently, the GDA has also engaged a consultant for providing a walkability plan for pedestrians who wish to use the CISF Road.

