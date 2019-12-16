GDA starts work on multilevel parking in Indirapuram

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:02 IST

Ghaziabad: Nearly two months after the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) finalised a vendor for constructing a multilevel parking in Indirapuram, its construction work has started. The officials of the authority said that the work got delayed as there was a ban on construction by the Supreme Court in view of pollution in delhi-NCr since Diwali, and it got lifted only recently.

The new multilevel parking will come up adjacent to Swarn Jayanti Park and will house about 200 cars and 100 two-wheelers. The facility is spread over an area of about 1,600 square metres and it will prove a boon to road users who have to contend with reduced road space owing to illegal on-road parking.

“We have started the work for the project and it is likely to get completed within a year. The work got delayed as there was a ban on construction activities in the wake of rising pollution. The vendor will take up the construction and we have also allowed him to develop commercial activities on a portion of the land. This will generate revenue as well as cater to local residents,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

The officials of the authority said the land and the facility has been leased out to a private company for 25 years that will be operating the parking and managing the commercial activities.

“The parking will be fully mechanised and will be multi-storeyed. The company operating the parking will pay a certain amount as annual return to the authority. The company will bear the entire cost of construction and GDA will not invest any amount towards the infrastructure facility,” an officer GDA’s engineering department said.

According to officials, the entire project is pegged at a cost of about ₹6 crore.

Last year, Indirapuram residents had also moved a petition before the Allahabad high court seeking directions to the GDA for easing traffic congestion in Indirapuram.

The mechanised parking will be five storeyed and based on hydraulics while the private company will have the right to use 25% of the total area for commercial purposes.

The GDA presently operates a multilevel parking adjacent to Vaishali Metro station and has also proposed such parking at its Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme. A small multilevel parking is also operational at the district headquarters.