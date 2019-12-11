e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

GDA starts work on ‘vehicle-free’ zone in Raj Nagar commercial centre

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 18:56 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: With the Supreme Court ban on construction activities recently lifted, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Wednesday started the construction of the vehicle-free zone in Raj Nagar District Commercial (RDC) Centre. Officials said the project, being built at a cost of ₹6 crore, will be ready in three months.

GDA officials said the plan was meant to decongest RDC as the area witnesses a footfall about 10,000 every day. The RDC is spread over an area of one lakh square metres and is a major commercial hub with malls, multiplexes, eating joints, stores of renowned retail brands, pubs and other facilities.

The area is, however, marred by heavy on-road and roadside parking and the authority planned to make the RDC a ‘vehicle-free’ zone.

“Under the plan, we had invited public objections in October to the exchange of two plots of about 2,800 square metres each. The plot which has been exchanged will have a park with beautification. It will also have separate areas for children, senior citizens and the general public. The other plot which has been exchanged will be used for surface parking for about 120 vehicles and the parking will be free,” Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect & town planner (CATP), said.

“The public objections have been disposed of and the two plots have been exchanged to create the park and the parking space. The project got delayed due to the ban on construction activities in view of the severe pollution i Ghaziabad and Delhi-NCR at large. Now, we have started the work and have started securing the road in RDC. At both ends of the road, we will install boom barriers to restrict entry of vehicles. Once this pilot project takes off, we will implement it in other parts of RDC as well,” Shivpuri said.

Officials said the parking space for 120 vehicles was earlier proposed for a multilevel parking project but the cost quoted by private players was too high.

“For now, we will be going ahead with surface parking and the multilevel parking project will be taken up at a later stage,” Shivpuri said.

Under the vehicle-free zone project, the authority has also planned the beautification of the area with proper lighting, seating facilities, kiosks and other facilities for visitors.

top news
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Live | Will withstand judicial scrutiny, Amit Shah tells RS on citizenship bill
Live | Will withstand judicial scrutiny, Amit Shah tells RS on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Prithvi Shaw registers third-fastest double hundred in Ranji Trophy
Prithvi Shaw registers third-fastest double hundred in Ranji Trophy
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities