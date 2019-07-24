GDA to fund 209 CCTVs, 13 surveillance drones for Kanwar Yatra

Ghaziabad: To ensure public safety during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has decided to provide the Ghaziabad police 209 CCTV cameras and 13 surveillance drones. GDA officials said the surveillance will be beefed up as an estimated 20 lakh Kanwariyas will move through Ghaziabad district this Kanwar season.

GDA chief engineer VN Singh said, “Last year too, we provided them financial assistance for various works. This year, the cost of CCTV cameras and surveillance drones will be borne by the authority. The agencies which will be hired for the purpose will operate the CCTVs as well as the drones under the supervision of the Ghaziabad police.”

“We have also provided other kinds of help – in the form of painting of trees, culverts and dividers on the Kanwar route from Duhai to Modinagar. The cleaning and painting work will be completed soon,” he further said.

Meanwhile, to check any untoward incident, the Ghaziabad police has decided to deploy around 150 personnel who will be in the guise of Kanwariyas -- and walk with them. “The personnel will be dressed as Kanwariyas and will walk the route with them. It serves two purposes: first, they will keep an eye on anti-social elements; second, they will provide help to Kanwariyas in case of emergency situation. To tackle any terror threat, we have teams of UP anti-terrorist squad which will be keeping a tab. A team of 90-130 personnel of the paramilitary force is also expected to arrive,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural) and nodal officer for the Kanwar Yatra.

Police have also deployed 12 quick reaction teams which will be equipped with patrol vehicles and armed with sophisticated weapons. The teams will rush to spots in cases of emergency.

The Ghaziabad administration is also gearing up to meet the requirement of the Kanwar Yatris and officers from various departments have been assigned different duties, including at Kanwar camps.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 22:06 IST