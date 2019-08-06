GDA will seek admin’s help to check registries of properties

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will urge the district administration that it checks with the authority before getting property registries done.

The need arose after the GDA foud a number of violations in single-unit plot properties, where private developers had constructed multiple flats and sold them to different persons.

The GDA in January 2015 had allowed the construction of multiple housing units (flats) on single unit plots and gave special relaxation to developers in colonies such as Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha housing scheme, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Swarn Jayanti Puram, Shalimar Garden Extension 1 and 2, Shalimar Garden (Main) and Pratap Vihar.

“Recently, during inspections, we have come to know of more flats than the sanctioned number getting constructed on the single unit plot properties. These are later sold to different buyers. Such instance puts to risk the investment of homebuyers. We will now approach district administration and ask them for help during the registry procedure,” Kanchan Verma, authority’s vice-chairperson, said.

“We will ask them to check with the authority if registries of such properties are taken up at sub-registrar level. We can provide a list of sanctioned units and the checks will help curb registries of more than the sanctioned units,” Verma said.

At present, the stamps & registration department has no procedure to check for the legality or illegality of a property for which the registry is being done.

The Rules under the Registration Manual (part II) of the Registration Act, 1908, does not allow checking of the validity of documents brought to them for registration.

In December 2018, the tehsil bar association members had filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the directions of then Ghaziabad district magistrate who had ordered the stoppage of registries in 321 unauthorised colonies in Ghaziabad.

The GDA then had provided a list of 321 illegal colonies to the administration where registries were not to be taken up.

After the PIL and the intervention of the state registrations department officials, the orders by the district magistrate had to be rolled back.

In July 2013, the Ghaziabad district magistrate had also issued a similar order. It directed that no registries would be done within the area of the GDA, without a no-objection certificate from the authority.

The issue was challenged before the Allahabad high court and the district magistrate had to withdraw his order.

“We will approach the administration and seek help in checking registries of properties that fall under the GDA jurisdiction. We are already in process of lodging FIRs against builders who have violated norms and suitable action will be taken against errant GDA officials,” Verma said.

