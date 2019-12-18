Get earphones, data cable, mobile accessories in exchange for e-waste in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:50 IST

Taking another initiative towards improving waste management in the city, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has now started another pilot project in which one can get earphones, data cable, Bluetooth and other related mobile accessories in exchange for e-waste like old or defective adapters, mobile chargers, data cables, mobile phone, computer accessories, television accessories and related items.

The civic body has engaged CTIS Care, a mobile phone repair and accessories shop in Sector 7, for the project. Officials said initially, the range of accessories will be up to ₹500 and will be exchanged as per the e-waste items. MC commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said to implement the pilot project, a centre is being set up at Sector 7 and more such centres are also being opened for the public.

“Computer and its related items such as TV, its accessories, camera, mobile phone and other items come in the category of e-waste, when they become unusable. In a bid to improve its management, this initiative has been started. With waste, there is health and pollution related challenges. However, in e-waste there are toxic elements and with its unsafe disposal manner, human life is being affected,” said Jogpal.

In another initiative, the MC is awarding people with milk products in exchange for plastic waste. For this, four kiosks have been set up at Vita booths in the city. Any person bringing in 10 plastic bottles or more than 1kg plastic waste will get a packet of milk free of cost. Besides, residents can get a packet of curd in exchange for seven plastic bottles. Five plastic bottles or less than 500gm plastic waste can be exchanged for one food item available at booths.

Recently, the MC had also decided to give 25% discount in rent at community centres to those who hold plastic-free events, including marriages. An audit will be conducted by MC officials to verify non-use of plastic and the party will submit photographic and videographic evidence to claim discount.