Ggm can open for business today with strict social distancing norms

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:34 IST

Gurugram:

A majority of business establishments in the district, including shops, IT and ITes companies, and industrial units, can resume functioning from Monday with restricted number of employees and in accordance with the prescribed social distancing norms, senior government officials said on Sunday.

As per the directions issued by Haryana principal secretary, IT and ITes companies, general industries, units in rural areas, e-commerce companies and industrial units in urban and municipal area shall be allowed to operate after registering on the government’s Saral portal, depending on the risk profile of the area viz red, green or orange.

Haryana has 18 districts, including Gurugram, in orange zone, while two each are in red and green zones. Employees of manufacturing units, IT companies, and private firms will be issued passes after the establishments register themselves on Saral portal, and permissions will be accorded instantly once the applications are submitted, said the officials.

The Gurugram district administration said that apart from above said organised businesses, shops in neighbourhoods, standalone shops, markets developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and shops inside the sectors/private colonies are also allowed to remain open from 7am to 7pm on the condition of strictly following social distancing norms.

Salons and beauty parlours in the district can also start operation, but large markets like Sadar Bazar, shopping malls, Galleria market and similar establishments where crowds gather shall remain closed, the administration added.

Liquor shops, however, will remain closed, said the excise department. Educational institutions, cinema halls, and restaurants shall also remain closed.

Cab aggregators will also be allowed to operate locally, a senior official said, adding that maids can go to work and residents can start their morning walks.

However, interstate movement of people will not be allowed and the borders with Delhi will remain sealed, he said.

The Gurugram police said that movement of people between different districts of Haryana will be allowed and employees from neighbouring cities like Faridabad, Rewari, and Jhajjar can come to Gurugram for work but they must carry passes.

“In the first week of the third lockdown from May 4 to May 10 (in orange zone), operations can be resumed with 50% and 75% staff and in the next week the staff strength can be increased to 75% and 100% for IT/ITes and general industries respectively,” said the state government order issued on Sunday.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said, “All the business establishments will have to follow social distancing norms strictly to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The directions from the government mean that majority of businesses and industrial units in Gurugram would be allowed to resume operation with limited staff . These industries and shops should be outside the containment zone and located in IMT Manesar, industrial area in Udyog Vihar, Industrial Development Centre, rural areas and municipal areas.

As per the direction issued by Haryana government, the business establishments will also have to give an undertaking that they will comply with standard operating procedure issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

VS Kundu, additional chief secretary, Haryana, and nodal authority of Gurugram for Covid-19 preparations, said, “Borders will remain sealed until situation shows positive signs. Industries are being opened slowly for betterment of workers and to revive economic activities in larger interest of the people. The government will keep assessing the day-to-day development with regards to Covid-19 cases and actions will be taken accordingly.”

The district police, meanwhile, said that only interdistrict borders will witness relaxation, but the situation with the Delhi borders will remain the same. The employees from Delhi and Gurugram will not be allowed to cross the borders.

“Only those with fresh permissions from district administration will be allowed to cross the border. Anyone else who has some personal emergency or medical emergency will be exempted, rest the situation remains the same,” said Muhammad Akil, police commissioner, Gurugram.

Akil said the lockdown curfew during the day (between 7am and 7pm) will witness relaxation, but nights will remain the same.

Passes to the employees shall be granted on weekly basis with fixed validity from May 4 to May 10 and from May 11 to May 17, the officials said.

The applicants will also have to provide details of their ancillary units to seek support from state in reinstating their supply chains, the order said.

Triangular marked passes shall be issued for essential goods industries and their employees in the containment zones. Rectangular passes shall be issued to employees in other zones and no passes will be required for workers on industrial and construction sites, the government order said.

“The movements will be relaxed for intercity and inter districts starting Monday. People working in Gurugram , and travelling from Faridabad, Palwal, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Rewari and Mehendergarh, will be allowed to resume their offices but they need to carry permissions given from offices, and will have to ensure they maintain social distancing,” Akil said.

The district administration has also started issuing fresh passes for critical emergency movement outside Gurugram and for employees working in private companies which have taken permission to start their operations starting Monday.

Deputy commissioner Khatri said they were using the SARAL movement pass system, an online application developed to allow travel during the lockdown. The administration on social media issued an advisory that stated that only a limited number of passes were being approved daily.

“No essential supplier will be stopped and neither will companies who are handling IT services involved in Covid-19 work,” Khatri added, adding that everyone will need to have their documents verified.