Ghaggar in spate, nears danger mark in Sangrur

The Ghaggar is flowing at 746.9 feet, just 4 feet below the danger mark, in Sangrur district, posing a threat to crops and livestock in as many as 25 villages situated along its banks, nearly a month after a massive breach occurred in the river embankment near Moonak town.

“The river will damage our crops any time. Despite last month’s incident, the administration is not doing anything. We are scared because we had to spend ₹10,000 on paddy plantation for second time. The river is in spate again,” said Satnam Singh, a farmer from Moonak.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the administration has made all arrangements even as the river is flowing near the danger mark. “The water current is high and the level is increasing. But there is no need to panic,” he aded.

“The officials of the district administration conducted girdawari (assessment) but we have not got a single penny so far. The chief minister visited our villages here and made promises, but to no avail,” said another farmer.

In July, the breach in river banks at Phulad village near Moonak was plugged after six days in a joint operation of the army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The breach resulted in flooding of crops on 10,000 acres in six villages, besides Moonak town.

“Local patwaris have completed girdawari of crops which were damaged last month. Verification is being done at the sub-divisional level for awarding compensation,” the DC said.

