Ghaziabad-based journalist shot at, family suspects jailed goon’s men

Armed men in a car and motorbikes fired and critically wounded a Ghaziabad-based television journalist on Sunday evening when he taking a walk with a few friends on a new road near his home in the Razapur locality under Kavi Nagar police station area.

According to police, 38-year-old Anuj Chaudhary was taken to Yashoda Hospital where doctors treated him for two bullet wounds on one of his arms and another in the abdomen.

Another man was wounded in the shooting around 6.30pm, and his condition is said to be stable.

Chaudhary’s family, including wife Nisha, who is a Bahujan Samaj Party councillor with the municipal corporation, alleged that a jailed criminal with whom the journalist had run-ins before could be behind the crime.

“His family told us that it has an old rivalry with a criminal, who is in jail. It suspects the goon’s family members or their accomplices committed the crime. We have leads and we will arrest the culprits soon,” said Vaibhav Krishna, the Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police.

According to the police officer, Chaudhary’s brother was murdered because of the rivalry and an armed policeman was deployed to protect the journalist because of the threat to his life.

“The victim had asked the guard to take an off on Sunday,” Krishna said.