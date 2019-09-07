Ghaziabad municipal corporation gets 13 more acres of land for Galand waste-to-energy plant

cities

The Ghaziabad municipal-corporation on Saturday received the possession of an additional 13 acres of land for construction of waste-to-energy plant at Galand.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) had earlier handed over about 18 acres of land to the municipal-corporation, while deliberations over acquiring the additional land were going on since last year.

Officials said the possession of the additional land will now pave way for constructing the city’s first scientific solid waste management facility. The waste-to-energy plant is proposed over 35 acres of land at Galand and will be developed in compliance with the Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules, 2016.

The corporation officials said they registered about 13 acres of land for which the GDA recently paid them Rs 16.5crore.

GDA officials had been negotiating with the farmers at Galand over the last few months and in August finally managed to fix a price for purchase of land for the plant.

A few acres of land would still be needed for the plant and will be offered by private developers with projects under the Integrated Township policy, a GDA official had said earlier.

“The funds were paid by the authority and we procured 13 acres of land. Now, the contract with the Netherlands based company will be executed and land will be handed over to them for the development of the waste-to-energy plant,” Pramod Kumar, additional municipal-commissioner, said.

The Netherlands based company had already been selected by the Uttar Pradesh government for construction of the plant.

The Ghaziabad city generates about 850 metric tonnes of daily solid waste and currently has no facility set up for the scientific disposal of solid waste. The NGT appointed UP solid waste monitoring committee in January had banned the dumping of solid waste at Pratap Vihar site and later also recommended penalising the municipal corporation after a site inspection in June.

The possession of additional land will set in motion the process of setting up the waste-to-energy project at Galand for disposal of solid waste generated from the city and Indirapuram.

The GDA has already reserved about five acres of land at Galand where solid waste from Indirapuram will be transferred on a daily basis.

