Ghaziabad: Rakhi, sweet shops can open this Sunday; prohibitory orders extended to Aug 31

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:31 IST

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Thursday allowed sweet shops and shops selling Rakhis for the upcoming festival to remain open on Sunday. Apart from this, the DM extended prohibitory orders in the district up to August 31. However, only those Rakhi and sweets shops will be allowed to open which are located outside containment zones.

At present, markets can open from 9am to 9pm for five days in a week while they are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, due to a weekend curfew imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government for taking up cleanliness and sanitization drives across districts.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming festival, we have allowed shops selling sweets and those selling Rakhis to open on Sunday, which otherwise is a closing day for markets, so that residents can make purchases for the festival. However, they will have to adhere to the health protocols while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The shopkeepers are also to take up required measures as directed earlier,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

He added that the prohibitory orders were extended due to approaching festivals.

“The prohibitory orders have been extended up to August 31 due to festivals. Anyone who flouts directions will face legal action,” Pandey added.

Besides, night curfew will continue to be in place from 10pm to 5am, though the central government had relaxed this rule but had left it up to states to decide for themselves.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued new guidelines on July 29 for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones. In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Under the Centre’s new guidelines, the restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed besides the opening of Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5.

“The states and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” the directions by the MHA had said.

The UP government is expected to issue Unlock 3 guidelines for the state on July 31.

“We will take a call on Unlock 3 guidelines once the state government issues directions,” Pandey added.