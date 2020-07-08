Ghaziabad: Shops to shutdown for five days if found flouting social distancing norms

cities

Over 42,000 samples have been tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ghaziabad till date, according to the district health department. The sample collection that started in the district when the first case reported on March 5 has targeted at least 1% of the population here, officials said.

“We are currently conducting about 3,000-3,500 tests per day using methods such as lab-based RT-PCR and rapid antigen test kits. Till Tuesday, we have collected samples of over 42,000 people which is about 1% of the population of the district which is estimated to be about 42 lakh,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer. Of the total samples collected, 13,000 were collected for rapid antigen testing which started in the district on June 26.

“With 2,430 total confirmed Covid cases on Tuesday, we have a positivity rate of about 5.78% in the district. The positivity rate for antigen testing currently is about 5-10%, while for the RT-PCR tests being conducted to find true negative of antigen test samples, the positivity rate is at about 15%,” Dr Gupta added.

Ghaziabad’s positivity rate is more than 2 percentage points above the state average. According to state officials, the state overall has collected 9,22,049 samples till date and with total 29,928 cases, the positivity rate for UP stood at about 3.25%.

According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room released on Tuesday, one more death and 149 fresh cases were reported in the district. With the latest figures, the total cases in the district have gone up to 2,430 which includes 1,390 active cases, 63 deaths and 977 patients discharged so far.

The district health department officials said that they now focussing more on antigen testing with about 3,000 overall tests getting conducted per day. A special 10-day surveillance drive that started on July 2 is presently underway.

Officials, however, have raised concerns regarding many people who are getting tested for Covid-19 with the help of rapid antigen kits furnishing incomplete or incorrect contact details. It is observed that bout 5-10% of people who are giving their sample do not give correct phone numbers making it difficult to trace them if they are found positive later. “The testing teams have been told to get the ID proofs of all persons getting tested and also record their mobile numbers after proper verification. We have also directed the municipal corporation to coordinate with us for getting tests done for vulnerable sections like fruit and vegetable vendors and those engaged in the distribution of milk and groceries, ”district magistrate Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

Meanwhile, with cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rising, officials of the district administration are pushing for stricter measures to ensure compliance with social distancing norms and curfew rules. The administration on Tuesday said that shops, where social distancing norms were not being followed, will be shut down for five days and legal action will be taken against shopkeepers.

DM Ajay Shankar Pandey also directed the police to step up inspections in public places and impose a fine of ₹100 on those are found without a mask and double the penalty amount if the offense is repeated.

The directives come after the district officials had a meeting with Senthil Pandian C, the nodal officer appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

DM Pandey said that stricter measures are needed for strict compliance of social distancing norms to contain the spread of the infection. “I have directed the officials to ensure compliance of social distancing norms and curfew norms by shop owners. If they are found violating the norms, their shops will be shut for a period of five days and police will also ensure legal action against them under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). On the other hand, we will also felicitate market associations in they enforce social distancing norms effectively,” Pandey added.

Under the guidelines issued for unlock 2, which kicked in on July 1 in the state, the UP government has enforced a night curfew in six districts of Meerut division, which included Ghaziabad, from 8pm to 6am. Following this, the district magistrate had recently directed the shop owners and business establishments to keep their shutters down by 7.30pm to 9am in order to strictly enforce the night curfew.