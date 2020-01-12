Girl injured in acid splash: : Jewellery cleaner also arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:41 IST

LUCKNOW A day after a 13-yr-old girl received burn injuries when acid allegedly spilled on her during a spat between a woman Asha Sonkar and a jewellery cleaner Ram Chandra Soni at Balda locality in Qaiserbagh here, the police on Sunday also arrested the latter.

Soni was booked under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life of others) and relevant sections of Poisons Act, said SK Sinha, CO, Qaiserbagh.

As per the police, Soni had gone to the locality to clean jewellery and had a verbal spat with a woman Asha Sonkar. Sinha said, “The woman accused Soni of spoiling her jewellery and during the spat, she threw his bag on the ground. Meanwhile, acid from the bottle kept inside the bag spilled over three people sitting near him.”

He said two women received minor burns but 13-yr-old Gungun received severe burn injuries and was rushed to the Balrampur Hospital. Doctors said the victim was out of danger but still under observation.

Her family had lodged a complaint against Asha Sonkar for allegedly throwing acid on Gungun. “We have booked the woman under Section 326A (acid attack) and arrested her,” said Sinha.