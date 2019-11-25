Girl raped by father: Court awards life term to accused in 5 days

cities

LUCKNOW: A 45-year-old man was awarded life sentence by a Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Siddharthnagar in a record five days for raping his 13-year-old daughter.

Additional district judge (Pocso Act) Ram Chandra convicted the man in five days of taking cognizance of the charge-sheet in the case.

The 13-year-old was raped by her father on October 15. The police booked the man under various sections of Pocso Act and the IPC and filed the chargesheet on November 13.

The court took note of it on November 18 and convicted the accused on November 23 with life imprisonment and imposed Rs 20, 000 fine on him.

SP of Siddharthnagar Vijay Dhull said, “We wanted to set an example in this case. I have also asked officials concerned to expedite other similar cases in the district.”