Girl raped in moving car by friend, accomplices film act

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:00 IST

A college girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friend in a moving car while two of his friends filmed the act in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, police said.

The police have arrested the main accused, who is a resident of Bhopa in Muzaffarnagar.

The girl’s uncle lodged a complaint in Nai Mandi police station on Sunday after which police arrested the main accused and were carrying raids to arrest his two friends.

The accused have been booked under section 376 (D) (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 D (stalking), police said.

SP (city) of Muzaffarnagar Satpal Antil said the main accused, Subodh, had been arrested for raping the woman and efforts were underway to arrest the other two who were accompanying him in the car.

Antil said telephone call records of the girl and the accused revealed that they were known to each other and were frequently in contact through phone.

The complaint given by her uncle claimed that she was abducted and thereafter intoxicated at gunpoint inside the car and Subodh raped her in the moving car while his two friends filmed the act.

“She was, thereafter, dumped near her college and threatened of dire consequences if she dared to report the matter to the police or her family. The girl, however, narrated the incident to her family members who then lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday,” Antil said.