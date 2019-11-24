e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Girl raped in moving car by friend, accomplices film act

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A college girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friend in a moving car while two of his friends filmed the act in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, police said.

The police have arrested the main accused, who is a resident of Bhopa in Muzaffarnagar.

The girl’s uncle lodged a complaint in Nai Mandi police station on Sunday after which police arrested the main accused and were carrying raids to arrest his two friends.

The accused have been booked under section 376 (D) (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 D (stalking), police said.

SP (city) of Muzaffarnagar Satpal Antil said the main accused, Subodh, had been arrested for raping the woman and efforts were underway to arrest the other two who were accompanying him in the car.

Antil said telephone call records of the girl and the accused revealed that they were known to each other and were frequently in contact through phone.

The complaint given by her uncle claimed that she was abducted and thereafter intoxicated at gunpoint inside the car and Subodh raped her in the moving car while his two friends filmed the act.

“She was, thereafter, dumped near her college and threatened of dire consequences if she dared to report the matter to the police or her family. The girl, however, narrated the incident to her family members who then lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday,” Antil said.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities