Girl shoots father dead to save mother, brother

Girl shoots father dead to save mother, brother

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
AGRA A retired army man was shot dead by his daughter after he opened fire at her, his wife and was about to shoot his minor son at their home in Mathura on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The seriously injured mother and daughter are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said.

Chaudhary Chetram, 45, was shot by his daughter when he tried to fire at his son after an argument with his wife in Mitthauli village of Naujheel area, police said.

“While Chetram died on the spot, his wife Rajkumari, 38 and daughter Alka, 19 are battling for their lives at a private hospital,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said.

Alka told police that her father shot her mother with a pistol at around 11 pm on Monday after an argument. When she intervened, she was also shot, the officer said.

Then Chetram tried to shoot his 13-year-old son, Adarsh, but Alka snatched the pistol from him and shot him dead, he added.

Chetram’s body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP said.

Alka is studying in a Prayagraj college and had come home on a two-day visit. Adarsh studies in a nearby school, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

