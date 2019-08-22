Give us land, we will rebuild Ravidas temple at same site, says Kejriwal; BJP supports him

cities

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked the Centre to give at least four acres of land for rebuilding a Ravidas temple – either by filing a review petition in the Supreme Court or passing an ordinance – at the same site in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad where it was demolished on August 10, leading to widespread protests by Dalit groups.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s demand to rebuild a Ravidas temple at the same spot found support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s monsoon session.

Speaking during the session, Kejriwal said the Delhi government was ready to bear all expenses to rebuild the temple if the Centre agreed to allot land for it. The House later unanimously passed a resolution, after which the Delhi Waqf Board also said it was ready to bear the expenses to rebuild the temple.

The session started on a stormy note on Thursday with AAP MLAs protesting with placards on the well of the House, demanding a debate and discussion on the temple issue, although the matter was already listed for the day. Around 10 minutes after the session began, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House because of the ruckus. Minutes after the House resumed, Ajay Dutt, AAP MLA from Ambedkar Nagar, tore his shirt in protest.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out the demolition of the temple on the Supreme Court’s directions, triggering protests in Punjab, which has the highest percentage of Dalits among all states in India.

The protests reached New Delhi on August 21 with a massive rally and clashes between a group of protesters and the police near the demolition spot in south Delhi’s Tughlaqabad.

“We are aware of the fact that the temple was located in a forested land. But I have a question – is that the only forested land in entire Delhi? If the Centre allots 4-5 acres land there, I assure we will give them 100 acres of Delhi government land, with thicker forest cover,” Kejriwal said in the Assembly.

“In the Supreme Court, DDA and the Centre, which were parties in the case, did not present the facts correctly. Now the BJP government is unfairly using the excuse of the Supreme Court order after they realised they had hurt the sentiments of crores of Dalits who worship Ravidas,” Kejriwal said.

“I demand that the BJP file a review petition in the Supreme Court, mentioning all facts about the temple and get the land back, if that’s an option. If not, then they should pass an ordinance at the earliest. If the land is alloted, the Delhi government will bear all expenses for building a grand Ravidas temple in the same place,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said, “I urge all parties not to politicise this issue and cooperate in planning how to rebuild the Ravidas temple in the same spot.”

TEMPLE YES, BUT BALL IN DELHI GOVT COURT: BJP

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the Delhi government’s approval was needed for the denotification of the forest land. He and another BJP legislator, O P Sharma, were marshalled out of the House for disrupting Kejriwal’s speech.

“It seems the AAP leaders are not interested in rebuilding the temple but only in politicising the issue. I want the chief minister to clarify when will he give his approval to denotify the forest land for the purpose,” Gupta said.

The House, on its first day, saw three adjournments; the third adjournment took place when Gupta used a word which the Speaker said was unparliamentary and expunged it from the records.

Reacting to Gupta’s comments, Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government is not a party in the case. The parties are central government, the lieutenant-governor and DDA.”

