Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

GMADA, MC told to light up 10 black spots on Airport Road

Departments given a month to install smart CatEye lights, construct medians, close service lanes, draw zebra crossings

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:21 IST
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Cars damaged after an accident at the Radha Soami light point on Airport Road in Mohali.
Cars damaged after an accident at the Radha Soami light point on Airport Road in Mohali. (HT FILE)
         

The Mohali administration on Wednesday carried out a survey and issued directions to the departments concerned with regards to ensuring road-safety on the 10 black spots identified on the Airport Road earlier this year.

The fresh survey was carried out under sub-divisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal, officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), municipal corporation (MC), traffic police and the regional transport office (RTO). Members of an NGO were also a part of it.

Most of the black spots on Airport Road are at traffic light points. Directions have been issued to departments to take measures to make them accident-free. These measures include installation of smart CatEye lights, construction of medians, closure of service lanes and drawing of zebra crossings.

92 BLACK SPOTS IN DISTRICT

In September this year, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.

Of these, 61 are on national highways passing through the district, while 18 are on roads within the MC and council limits. With 39 such spots, Dera Bassi subdivision, which comprises Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru, is on the top of the list followed by Mohali subdivision (31) and Kharar (21).

SDM Jagdeep Sehgal said, “We have directed departments concerned, mainly GMADA and MC, to comply with the orders within a month. During the survey, we found that unauthorised cuts as well as a lack of service lanes have turned some places into fatal stretches. We have directed the officials to ensure construction and repair of already existing speed breakers.”

Harpreet Singh, president of an NGO, Avoid Accident, who was also a part of the survey, said, “The main purpose is to light up the black spots. On Wednesday, we found that at traffic light points, there was no zebra crossing, no smart CatEye lights. The major black spot is the Sohana gurdwara light point.”

FATAL CURVES AND POINTS

In September this year, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district, of which 10 are on Airport Road

  • Ballomajra road cut near TDI housing society
  • Traffic light point in Phase 8B, near Cheema Boilers
  • Quark City light point
  • Radha Soami light point
  • S-curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur
  • Sohana gurdwara light point
  • Sector 78/79 and 79/80 light points
  • IISER light point in Sector 81
  • DBA turn, Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area

