GMDA constitutes committee to prepare a report on private STPs

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:35 IST

Gurugram: To crack down on the developers who do not treat the sewage generated by their housing societies properly, a three-member committee was constituted on Thursday by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The committee was formed after the National Green Tribunal found that the city was continuously discharging polluted sewage into the Najafgarh drain.

The committee will prepare a detailed report of functioning of all the sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed by the developers in sectors 58 to 115 in their respective commercial and residential properties. These STPs are under scanner of the authority which is of the view that the developers are not treating their internal sewage properly and they continue to discharge illegally in open drains.

Two officials, one each from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the department of town and country planning’s (DTCP) Gurugram office, are members of the committee to be headed by a senior GMDA official. The committee will submit its report by January 31 to GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) VS Kundu, who gave direction in this regard on Wednesday.

Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “A meeting in this regard was held on Thursday. The committee will have members from the HSPCB and DTCP. GMDA is a coordinating authority in this regard. Our purpose is to prepare a report of every privately installed STPs in sectors 58-115. We have excess sewer generation load on our existing STPs at Behrampur and Dhanwapur and drains, and we doubt these private societies discharge sewer illegally. We have to fix the problem as directed by the NGT.”

In its affidavit submitted to NGT in January last year, the GMDA had stated an additional discharge of roughly 80 to 90 million litres per day (MLD).

Earlier, the GMDA had identified 366 private STPs in these sectors and the authority had asked developers to install online analysers at their STPs that would have helped the department in preparing details.

“For the total 366 STPs, only 20 developers have installed online analysers – rest are not following direction,” said a GMDA official.

The online analyser is a device that is to be connected through GPS with the GMDA’s command and control centre at its head office to monitor generation, treatment and use of sewage in privately developed societies.

RS Batth, district town planner, said, “We will certainly coordinate with the GMDA in order to fix the issue of illegal discharge of sewage – in case the developers are indulged in it.”

The committee report would help GMDA get the defaulting developers prosecuted by the HSPCB also.

“I am not aware of the committee. But certainly it is a good initiative and we will cooperate,” said an HSPCB official wishing anonymity.