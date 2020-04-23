e-paper
GNDEC organises poster-making competition to celebrate Earth Day

GNDEC organises poster-making competition to celebrate Earth Day

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

To mark the Earth Day celebrations, School of Architecture of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) organised an online poster-making competition for its students. The aim of the competition was to pay tribute to the mother Earth and sensitise students about climate change and global warming.

The college observed the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by spreading awareness among its faculty and students regarding environment protection and planet conservation.

GNDEC principal Sehijpal Singh said, “During the contest, students showcased their skills and demonstrated the present-day scenario besides suggesting steps to preserve nature.”

They also emphasised on using the environment-friendly architecture to stimulate people in the right direction, he added.

The winners of the competition are Anudesh Saini, Jaismeen Kaur and Nitika Pathania, who bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

The principal appreciated the efforts of the students. He also encouraged them to continue taking steps towards saving the planet.

