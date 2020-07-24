e-paper
GNDU inks pact with Taiwanese institute for agri research

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) signed an MoU with the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, National Chung Hsing University (NCHU), Taiwan, on Friday, for cooperation in the field of agricultural research and innovation.

The GNDU has established a centre for Agricultural Research and Innovation under the Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA-II). “The focus is to build a world-class ecosystem for promoting research and finding innovative and meaningful solutions in the field of agriculture. The centre has the mandate to integrate research and outreach education in agriculture, food systems and the environment to establish an ecologically and economically sustainable model,” said vice-chancellor (V-C) Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

This centre and the department of agriculture of the university jointly signed the MoU with the NCHU, which is known for its outstanding contributions to research and development in the field of agriculture and natural resource conservation.

“A broad agreement has been reached to promote cooperation in teaching, training and innovative research. This will facilitate exchange programmes and provide an opportunity for awarding joint PhD degrees,” the V-C said.

“Meanwhile, PUM (Programma Uitzending Managers), Netherland, has identified senior expert Carel Zwinkels for strategic mentoring of the centre. Carel has over 40 years of horticultural technical experience,” he said.

