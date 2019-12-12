Go for Fit India rating, schools exhorted

cities

Dec 12, 2019

LUCKNOW: Mission director, Fit India, Ekta Vishnoi on Thursday urged education department officials to encourage all government and private schools to opt for Fit India School Rating.

Speaking on the concluding day of the ‘CII School Summit’ jointly organised by the secondary education department, UP and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan here, Vishnoi called upon principals and teachers to extend their support for making Fit India, a public campaign as it underlines the importance of staying fit. She said there is a need to increase physical education and physical activity for students in school and make a fitter, healthier and happier India and also made a fervent appeal to education department officials to motivate government and private schools to go for Fit India School rating.

HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had recently tweeted: “To promote fitness among students, Fit India School Rating system has been launched where schools will be rated based on how much fitness they inculcate among students and teachers, besides facilities available for fitness activities.”

Vishnoi said, “Fit India Movement aims at bringing behavioural changes – from sedentary lifestyle to physically active way of day-to-day living. Fit India would be a success only when it becomes a people’s movement. We have to play the role of a catalyst.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the movement on August 29 this year with a view to make Physical Fitness a way of life.

Basic Fit India School would be self certiﬁed and registered online at (www.ﬁtindia.gov.in) by the school. Upon registration, a certiﬁcate would be issued online to the school, and on receipt of such certiﬁcate, the school would be entitled to use Fit India Logo and Fit India Flag.

For Fit India 3 Star or 5 Star ratings, the school would have to ﬁle its claim online. The Fit India Mission would get the claim veriﬁed and thereafter issue an online certiﬁcate and commendation letter. The same would be followed in print and dispatched through postal mail, she said in her elaborate presentation.

The prime objective of the programme is to indulge school children in “active field time” than “passive screen time”.

The Fit India School will have to meet a number of parameters. A school must have one teacher trained in Physical Education, and such teacher should be physically ﬁt and active. It should also have a playground, where two or more outdoor games are played.

Each school should also have one Physical Education period each day for every section and physical activities (sports, dance, games, yogasan, PT) should also take place in it. All students have to spend 60 minutes or more on physical activities daily.

Several additional parameters would apply for claiming a 3 Fit India 3 Star School rating. In this, all teachers should be physically ﬁt and they must be spending 60 minutes or more every day for physical activities. A school must have at least two trained teachers (including one PET), each well versed with any two sports.

Also, schools must have sports facilities for four sports including two outdoor ones. Every student learns and plays two sports – one of which could be a traditional/indigenous/local game.

To be eligible for claiming the highest rating Fit India 5 Star ranking (over and above 3 Star rating), a school will have to meet a few more additional parameters.

In this, school shall conduct monthly intra-school sports competitions, participates in inter-school sports competition and celebrates Annual Sports Day. All teachers are trained in Physical Education. The schools must have two or more sports coaches. These may be Physicial Education teachers.

Schools must follow structured Physical Education curriculum prescribed by NCERT/ School Board. It shall also conduct annual fitness assessment of all children.

Such schools must open its playground(s) after school hours hours for neighbouring communities, and the same is actively used. Reasonable fee can be levied for maintenance and security.

