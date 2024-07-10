Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.23 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 11, 2024 26.44 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain July 13, 2024 24.09 °C Heavy intensity rain July 14, 2024 24.36 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 25.1 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 24.24 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 23.58 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.89 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 10, 2024, is 26.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.23 °C and 27.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 27.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

